Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has completed early tests of its ability to produce large quantities of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) COVID-19 antibody treatment and is on track to begin manufacturing the drug once it is authorized by regulators, Reuters reported, citing an interview with Regeneron President and Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos.

Roche "has already started engineering runs at scale and [has] been successful," Yancopoulos said.

Regeneron has engaged in frequent discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since it submitted its application for emergency use of the COVID-19 drug in October, and Yancopoulos expects a final decision in the "very near future."

The company has a contract to provide 300K doses of the REGN-COV2 antibody therapy to the U.S. government and expects to be able to meet the commitment by as early as January.

Regeneron investor presentation (Nov. 13)