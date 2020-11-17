K12 (NYSE:LRN) to acquire coding and information technology education provider Tech Elevator at ~$23.5M in all-cash deal.

At Tech Elevator’s campuses across the U.S. - in cities including Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Columbus - students gain proficiency in Java and C# coding languages, which complements K12 subsidiary's- Galvanize- existing curriculum. Tech Elevator’s revenue for the last 12M ended Sept. 30, 2020 was ~$11M (+47% Y/Y), and adjusted EBITDA of $2M (+112% Y/Y).

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of Q2 FY21.

Earlier today, the company also announced the acquisition of MedCerts at $70M in all-cash transaction.

Following the acquisition of both- Tech Elevator and MedCerts- K12 expects net impact on FY21 revenue to be $12-$15M.

FY 2021 Updated Guidance: Revenue expected to be $1,457-$1,485M, up from previous $1,445-1,470M, vs. consensus of $1.46B. No change expected in Capital Expenditure $50-$60M, tax rate 26%-29%, and adjusted operating income of $120-$130M.

K12 will become Stride, effective Dec. 16, 2020.

Stock +1.31% in post-market action.

