Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) +19.6% after-hours as it agrees to acquire Sasol's (NYSE:SSL) 27.8% working interest in the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon.

Since Vaalco currently owns and operates a 31.1% working interest in Etame, the transaction will nearly double Vaalco's total production to 9,150 bbl/day of oil from 4,850 bbl/day, based on current month production, and reserves to 9.4M barrels from 5M barrels previously.

Vaalco also acquires Sasol's 40% non-operated participating interest in Block DE-8 offshore Gabon.

Total cash consideration for both properties is ~$44M, which the company says it will fund with cash on hand and cash from operations.

Vaalco is "good bet for an oil recovery in 2021," Fun Trading says in a recent report posted on Seeking Alpha.