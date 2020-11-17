Workers at the 111K metric tons/year Candelaria copper mine in Chile have rejected Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) latest wage offer, the AOS union president tells Bloomberg, extending a strike that began Oct. 20.

The company submitted a new proposal last week that included an increased signing bonus to 17.5M pesos ($22,900) per worker while offering benefits that continued to fall short of some workers' demands.

Chile is entering into a busy period of collective bargaining at a time of strong Chinese demand that has copper at its highest price in more than two years.

