The U.S. House today unanimously approved legislation to reform the Federal Aviation Administration's aircraft certification process in the wake of the two fatal Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX crashes.

The measure would require an expert panel to evaluate Boeing's safety culture and to recommend improvements, and mandates that aircraft manufacturers adopt safety management systems and complete system safety assessments for significant design changes.

The House legislation must be reconciled with a similar bill scheduled to be considered tomorrow by the Senate Commerce Committee, but it remains unclear if Congress will be able to adopt a measure by year-end.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 but the Federal Aviation Administration is expected tomorrow to approve the plane's return to service.

The market is betting on a positive impact from the reinstatement of the 737 MAX, with Boeing shares climbing 45% so far in November.