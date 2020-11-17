FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) says it received notice from the NYSE that it is not in compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirements because of its failure to file its Form 10-Q for Q3.

FirstEnergy now has six months to file the form and any subsequent delayed filings.

The company has said it needs more time to complete its 10-Q, citing ongoing government investigations and the re-evaluation of its controls framework, which could include identifying one or more material weaknesses.

FirstEnergy recently fired its CEO and two other senior executives after concluding they violated company policies and code of conduct.

In a bearish report published earlier this month on Seeking Alpha, Michael Wald says FirstEnergy "has further to fall," and not all of the bad news has been priced into the stock.