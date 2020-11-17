AT&T (NYSE:T) has announced exchange offers for 13 series of notes, to be traded for a combination of cash and new senior notes.

For four series of notes, up to $3B worth, AT&T is offering cash and new 2057 senior notes. Top priorities for acceptance there are $1.75B in 4.8% global notes due 2044, and $4.18B in 4.5% global notes due 2048.

It's also looking to exchange nine series of notes for cash and new 2033 senior notes, up to $2.5B worth. Top priorities for acceptance there are $223M in 7 1/8% debentures due March 2026; $2.65B in 4.125% global notes due 2026; $541.1M in 3.875% global notes due 2026; and $707.3M in 2.95% global notes due 2026.

At last report, AT&T's cash was $9.76B, and long-term debt stood at $153B.