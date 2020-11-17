American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has priced $1.75B in senior unsecured debt.

The company's priced $500M in 2024 notes with a 0.6% interest rate, issued at 99.825% of face value. It's also priced $650M in 2028 notes bearing interest at 1.5%, issued at 99.971% of face, and $550M in 2015 notes bearing interest at 2.95%, issued at 98.93% of face.

Net proceeds are expected to be $1.679B, earmarked to repay existing indebtedness under its $2.35B senior unsecured revolving credit facility, and for general purposes.

Joint book-runners are Barclays, Mizuho Securities, RBC Capital Markets, SMBC Nikko and TD Securities.