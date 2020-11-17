Vale ends meeting without dam disaster settlement
- A hearing between Vale (VALE +4.1%) and the government of Brazil's Minas Gerais state has ended without the two sides agreeing on a settlement over the 2019 dam disaster which killed 270 people.
- Minas Gerais says it did not accept the settlement terms that were proposed by Vale, which says the meeting was "constructive" but ended without setting values for an eventual settlement.
- The miner and state authorities say they will extend emergency payments to those affected by the dam rupture at least until Dec. 9, when another settlement meeting is set.
- "A comprehensive agreement would reduce uncertainties and could potentially lead to a re-rating," Itau BBA analyst Daniel Sasson said ahead of today's meeting.
- Strong iron ore pricing is supporting an improving earnings outlook and continued deleveraging of the balance sheet, BOOX Research wrote in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.