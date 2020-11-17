Due to demand, Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) announces that the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previous public offering of ~7.3M common shares (from ~6.5M), to be priced at $3.10/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$22.5M.

Underwriter's over-allotment is an additional ~1.1M shares.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including clinical and preclinical development of product candidates and for working capital.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager.

Closing date is November 20.