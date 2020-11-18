FDA authorizes first at-home rapid COVID-19 test

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the single-use COVID-19 diagnostic test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer.

The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One at home test kit provides rapid results. To date, the Agency has authorized nearly 300 tests for coronavirus.

The test allows users age 14 and older to swab themselves to collect a nasal sample. The sample is then swirled in a vial of laboratory solution that plugs into a portable device. Results are displayed in 30 minutes as lights labeled positive or negative.

The test is currently authorized for prescription use only.

Individuals with positive results should self-isolate and seek additional care from their health care provider.