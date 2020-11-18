Asia-Pacific shares mixed amid escalating COVID-19 cases and weak U.S. retail sales

Japan -1.18% amid soaring COVID-19 cases, lockdown fear and underwhelming retail sales data.

Japan's exports in October did much better than expected, falling 0.2% as compared to a 4.8% decline forecasted by FactSet, and September's 4.9% drop.

Exports to China and U.S. climbed 10.2% and 2.5%, respectively in October.

China +0.37% . Stocks edged up following remarks made by Premier Li that authorities might implement additional policy measures to prop up the coronavirus-ravaged economy helped lift investor sentiment.

Hong Kong +0.23% .

Australia +0.51% .

U.S. stocks fell overnight as the market’s recent rally cooled off, with coronavirus cases continuing to surge.

Pharmacy chains were among the worst performers after Amazon.com unveiled a new push into prescription drugs.

Dow dropped 0.6% , to close at 29,783.35. The S&P 500 dipped 0.5% to 3,609.53, while Nasdaq fell 0.2% to 11,899.34.

Disappointing U.S. retail sales also weighed on sentiment, with data showing it increased less than expected in October.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said Tuesday the American economy has a “long way to go” before it returns to pre-pandemic levels.

On the stimulus front, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to resume negotiations, while McConnell stuck to his insistence on a targeted package.

Oil prices fell in the afternoon of Asia hours. U.S. crude futures declined 0.19% to $41.35/barrel. Brent crude futures traded flat to $43.74 per barrel.