Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and privately held gene therapy biotech, Vivet Therapeutics announce that the FDA has cleared Vivet’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the GATEWAY study, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Vivet’s gene therapy vector, VTX-801, for the potential treatment of Wilson disease (WD), a rare and life-threatening liver disorder. The trial is expected to commence in early 2021.

The GATEWAY trial will measure relevant biomarkers to evaluate physiological restoration of copper elimination and transport in patients.

The primary endpoint is to assess the safety and tolerability of VTX-801 at 52 weeks after a single infusion.

Vivet Therapeutics expects to enroll the first patient in early 2021.

In March 2019, Pfizer acquired 15% ownership stake in Vivet and secured an exclusive option to acquire all outstanding shares.

In September 2020, Vivet and Pfizer inked manufacturing agreement for the VTX-801.