Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) soars 22% after-hours after announcing new paxalisib data which will presented at SNO Annual Meeting, held virtually from 19-21 November 2020.

New interim analysis of paxalisib phase II study in glioblastoma is highly consistent with prior data.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) of 8.4 months vs. 5.3 months for temozolomide, the existing standard of care.

Median overall survival (OS) of 17.5 months reported, vs. 12.7 months for temozolomide.

Phase I study in DIPG shows paediatric maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of 27 mg/m2, with safety profile and pharmacokinetics similar to adult data.

In terms of PFS, the proportion of patients alive and progression-free at six months was 96%, which compares favorably to an historical control of 58%.

The company expects final data from both paxalisib phase II study and DIPG study in H1 2021.

The paxalisib arm of the GBM AGILE study has moved into an operational phase, and first patient in is expected early in Q1 2021.

Kazia will hold a conference call on November 18, 8pm ET to discuss the results further.