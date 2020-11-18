Unilever (UL, UN) is attempting to increase its annual sales of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives to €1B by 2027, marking a five-fold increase to what the company expects to sell this year.

Sales would be driven by new products from The Vegetarian Butcher, a Dutch brand it acquired in 2018, as well as vegan and dairy-free versions of its ice cream and mayo ranges from Ben & Jerry's, Hellmann's and Magnum and Wall's. It's even exploring algae as a potential source of protein.

The company was also chosen last year to be the supplier of Burger King's plant-based whopper and nuggets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"As one of the world’s largest food companies, we have a critical role to play in helping to transform the global food system. It's not up to us to decide for people what they want to eat, but it is up to us to make healthier and plant-based options accessible to all. These are bold, stretching targets which demonstrate our commitment to being a force for good," said Hanneke Faber, president of Unilever's foods and refreshment division.

If multinationals continue to push into this area, industry experts think plant-based products would get cheaper and the market would consolidate.

Last month, the European Parliament also ruled that meatless products can continue to label themselves sausages, steaks or burgers, rejecting a meat lobby proposal that called the terms "cultural hijacking."

The biggest names in the space are currently Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Impossible Foods (IMPF), though other traditional food companies like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Kellogg (NYSE:K) have also been firing up the plant-based BBQ.