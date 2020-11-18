Mymetics (OTCQB:MYMX) subsidiary and Insel Gruppe AG have been awarded a grant from the Swiss Innovation Agency, which will allow Mymetics in collaboration with Bern University to start a preclinical study investigating MYMX's virosome-based COVID-19 nasal vaccine candidate to block nasal infection and virus spreading to the lungs and brain.

With the nasal vaccine, Mymetics aims to elicit not only a systemic, but also a protective respiratory immunity with a local memory mucosal immunity, which is often poorly induced by standard intramuscular vaccination.

This new study will complement Mymetics' other ongoing preclinical COVID-19 studies in U.S. and Germany.