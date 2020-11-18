It's the day Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been waiting for after nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson is expected to sign an order today lifting the flight ban on the 737 MAX - once Boeing's hottest-selling jet - as well as an airworthiness directive requiring new pilot training and software upgrades.

A stall-prevention system called MCAS was faulted in the 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in 2018/2019 and triggered a crisis that cost Boeing some $20B and tarnished its reputation.

Resuming deliveries will open up a crucial pipeline of cash for Boeing and hundreds of parts suppliers whose finances were strained because of the ban. Those include: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), Hexcel Structures (NYSE:HXL), Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM), Heico (NYSE:HEI), TransDigm (NYSE:TDG), Collins Aerospace (NYSE:RTX), Ducommun AeroStructures (NYSE:DCO) and BAE Systems Platform Solutions (OTCPK:BAESY).

The role of the FAA also went under the microscope during the crisis, and the House unanimously passed a bill to reform how the FAA certifies airplanes on Tuesday, while a Senate panel is taking up a similar bill today. Boeing will also not be allowed to sign off on the airworthiness of some 450 already-built 737 MAXs, meaning in-person, individual inspections could take a year or more to complete, prolonging delivery of the jets.

Anticipating FAA approval, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) plans to relaunch commercial MAX flights on Dec. 29, while Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), the world's largest MAX operator, does not plan to fly the aircraft until Q2 of 2021.

Leading foreign regulators in Europe, Brazil and China also must issue their own approvals after independent reviews, while Boeing still faces strong headwinds like a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and new European tariffs.

When it does fly again, Boeing will run a 24-hour war room to monitor all MAX flights for issues that could impact the jet's return.