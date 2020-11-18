A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTCPK:AMKAF): Q3 net income of $947M from $520M a year earlier.

Underlying profit of $1.04B vs. $452M in Q3 2019.

Revenue of $9.92B (-1.4% Y/Y)

EBITDA increased by 39% to $2.3B ($1.7B) with increases in all segments.

Ocean EBITDA increased by $511M to $1.8B ($1.3B prior year)

Logistics & Services EBITDA of $131M ($91M)

Terminals & Towage EBITDA of $328M vs. $315M in Q3 2019.

EBITDA before restructuring and integration of $2.4B.

The Board of Directors has decided to initiate a new share buy-back program of DKK 10B (around $1.6B).

