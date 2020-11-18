Just two years after receiving a state-backed rescue package to stay in the country, General Motors (NYSE:GM) has issued a dire warning that persistent industrial unrest could eventually drive it out of South Korea.

Workers have been staging two, four-hour strikes daily since Oct. 30, demanding an end to a wage freeze that was put in place after the 2018 deal that saved the Korean operations from bankruptcy.

The industrial actions would "basically make it impossible for us to allocate any further investments or... new products to the country of Korea. It's making the country non-competitive," said Steve Kiefer, president of GM's international operations. "It is going to have long-term effects if we can’t get this resolved in the coming weeks."

GM wants a two-year labor deal instead of the usual one-year agreement, and have offered union members a signing bonus, but the union wants to stick to a one-year deal and a yearly performance bonus.

The strikes and other industrial action have cost the company 17,000 vehicles in lost production, a number that will hit 20,000 by the end of the week. It comes on top of the 60,000 units lost earlier in the year during the coronavirus pandemic.