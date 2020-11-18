Congress sought to put a warning label on Big Tech yesterday as lawmakers grilled Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) Jack Dorsey and Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg.

Republican concerns centered around how the platforms moderate their content, narrowing in on censorship and ideological makeup of their work forces, while Democrats focused on whether more moderation could help prevent the spread of hate speech and violence.

What the two sides appeared to agree on was that Facebook and Twitter have enforced their policies inconsistently, and often don't explain the steps they have taken.

The two tech leaders agreed that reform around how content is moderated should be revisited, with Zuckerberg welcoming a new regulatory moderation framework and Dorsey hoping to give users more tools to control the content they see.