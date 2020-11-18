European car sales down 7% in October on virus curbs

Passenger car sales in Europe slipped again in October amid new restrictions, stated the European carmakers’ association.

Registrations of new cars declined by 7.8% to 953,615 units, as several European governments reimposed curtailments to battle resurgence of the coronavirus.

Demand dropped by 21% in Spain, 9.5% in France and 3.6% in Germany. Only Ireland and Romania posted gains, at 5.4% and 17.6% respectively.

From January to October, new-car registrations fell by 26.8% in the EU. Some 8M passenger cars were registered YTD, a decline of more than 2.9M units than 2019.

Spain saw the steepest drop of (-36.8%), followed by Italy (-30.9%), France (-26.9%) and Germany (-23.4%).

Italian-American mass carmaker Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) bucked trends with a 4% increase in sales, largely due to Jeep (+7.4%), while its future partner, PSA Group, sank by 6.6%.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) registrations slumped 9%. The Group's luxury brands, Audi (+16.2%), Lamborghini, Bentley and Bugatti, showed net gains in sales, while the mass brands all suffered.

Sales by French rival Renault (OTC:RNSDF) were flat (+0.2%).

BMW Group also suffered, with sales down 13.5% and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) sales dropped 8.1%.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) posted decline of 7%, Ford (NYSE:F) slumped 21%, Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) down 9%, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) dropped 14% and Honda (NYSE:HMC) dipped 6%.