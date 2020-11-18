Retail in focus as futures point higher

U.S. equities took a pause on Tuesday, retreating from record highs after an injection of vaccine optimism, though the pullback may prove temporary as futures rose 0.3% overnight.

"For the most part, the economy has been recovering faster than many expected, as consumer spending has held up quite well throughout the crisis. Much of this can be seen through consumer spending habits, where the pandemic has caused consumers to shift spending away from service-oriented products and into to more goods-related products," said Charlie Ripley, Senior Investment Strategist for Allianz Investment Management. "While this has been beneficial to the economy overall, it has created a bifurcated recovery, as some sectors of the economy continue to be extremely depressed."

The mood had dimmed on Tuesday as investors focused on the surging number of COVID-19 infections (and possible lockdowns), while U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% during October, the smallest increase since the recovery took off in May.

More retail data will be seen today as Target, Lowe's and TJX Companies report quarterly results before the opening bell. L Brands will report after the close, along with chipmaker Nvidia.