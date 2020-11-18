Portland General Electric aims for net zero GHG emissions by 2040
Nov. 18, 2020 5:39 AM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)PORBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced companywide plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
- POR also plans a new goal to meet customer expectations for clean energy, pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the power served to customers by 80% by 2030, and setting an aspirational goal for zero greenhouse gas emissions associated with the power served to customers by 2040.
- POR will focus on three areas to meet the target, the company says it will reduce emissions associated with the power serving customers; reduce emissions in operations and reduce emissions through evolving customers' energy choices.