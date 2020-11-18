PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) appointed Patricia K. Poppe as Chief Executive Officer and member of its board of directors as well as of the board of directors of Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSEMKT:PCG.PA) to succeed interim PG&E CEO Bill Smith effective January 4, 2021.

Ms. Poppe most recently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and its principal subsidiary, Consumers Energy Company (NYSE:CMS.PB).

Mr. Smith will remain on the PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company boards of directors following Ms. Poppe’s arrival.