Britain to ban the sale of new gasoline cars from 2030 to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

Britain to discontinue the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than the 2035 pledge made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February as a “green revolution” to cut emissions to net zero by 2050 - Reuters.

The sale of hybrid cars and vans will be banned from 2035.

“Now is the time to plan for a green recovery with high-skilled jobs that give people the satisfaction of knowing they are helping to make the country cleaner, greener and more beautiful,” Johnson said in a column published in the Financial Times on Tuesday.

The plan would mobilise £12B ($16B) of government money, with as much as three times that amount coming from the private sector, and create and support 250K highly skilled green jobs by 2030, Johnson said.

The plan offers £582M in grants for those buying zero or ultra-low-emission vehicles to make them cheaper to buy, which was welcomed by auto industry group SMMT.

“Success will depend on reassuring consumers that they can afford these new technologies,” SMMT said in a statement, adding the new deadline posed an “immense challenge” to the sector.

UK achieved record 12.1% plugin electric vehicle market share in October, comprising of full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) at 6.6% of the total market with plugin hybrids (PHEVs) gaining 5.5% share.

Electric vehicles to be 10% of all auto sales in Europe by the end of 2020 and reach 15% in 2021, according to new analysis by clean transport lobby group Transport & Environment.

Sector watch: General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF), Reanult (OTC:RNSDF).

