Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has priced an additional $750M of 2.875% senior unsecured medium-term notes due January 15, 2026 and $750M of 3.125% senior unsecured medium-term notes due December 1, 2030.

Closing date is November 24.

Interest on 2026 Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on January 15, 2021.

Interest on 2030 Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing on June 1, 2021.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.