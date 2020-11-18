National Oilwell, NexTier Oilfield partner on field test of electric frac system
Nov. 18, 2020 6:57 AM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), NOVNEX, NOVBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) and National Oilwell (NYSE:NOV) entered into an agreement to collaboratively field test NOV's electric fracturing system known as the Ideal eFrac fleet.
- The Ideal eFrac fleet provides efficient, environmentally conscious hydraulic fracturing capabilities that dramatically reduce emissions, equipment, and complexity at the well site.
- Under the terms of the agreement, NexTier and NOV will collaborate to test the operational capability of the Ideal eFrac prototype in the field and under normal operating conditions. The agreement provides NexTier the option to transform from the test phase to the future purchase of the first Ideal eFrac fleet manufactured by NOV.
- Shares of NEX down 2.5% PM.
- Shares of NOV up 0.4% PM.