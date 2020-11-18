Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable sales were up 20.7% in Q3 vs. +11.2% consensus. Comparable traffic was up 4.5% and average ticket was 15.6% higher. Digital comparable sales jumped 155% during the quarter to account for 10.9 percentage points of Target's comparable sales growth

Gross margin rose 80 bps to 30.6% of sales to top the consensus mark of 29.6%. The margin improvement reflected the benefit of merchandising actions, primarily from exceptionally low markdown rates, partially offset by the impact of higher digital fulfillment and supply chain costs, along with unfavorable category mix. Operating margin was 8.5% of sales vs. 5.4% a year ago.

CEO update: "Our strong results in 2020 reflect the benefits of our multi-year effort to build a durable and flexible model, with a differentiated assortment and a suite of industry-leading fulfillment options — all brought to life through the passion and effort of our team. As a result, we've seen a deepening level of engagement and trust from our guests."

Target did not issue formal guidance.

Shares of Target are up 2.10% premarket to $166.50 after rising 19% since the retailer dropped its Q2 report.

Earlier: Target EPS beats by $1.18, beats on revenue; comp sales +9.9% miss estimates