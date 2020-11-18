Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has priced a registered direct offering of 57,426,860 common shares at $18.05/share to a limited number of holders of its 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2023.

Proceeds will be used to repurchase from such Holders an aggregate of $499,364,000 of its convertible notes in privately negotiated transactions.

This transaction will not have a material impact on the Corporation's cash position as it will not receive any proceeds.

Following the note repurchases, an aggregate of $627,547,000 of the convertible notes will remain outstanding.

Offering is expected to close on November 19.