The COVID-19 vaccine in development by Pfizer and BioNTech is 95% effective, according to the final clinical trial data.

And application for emergency authorization with be submitted "within days".

In the trial with 44K participants, the vaccine protected patients and showed no significant safety problems.

It was 94% effective in those over 65 years old.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is up 3.3% premarket. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is up 7.7% .

S&P futures (SPX) saw a modest bump up as the headlines hit.

Moderna reported on Monday its vaccine candidate was 94.5% effective.

Read more about the messenger RNA technology used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.