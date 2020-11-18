Just ahead of the holiday season, Ryder System (NYSE:R) says it will pay out $30M in bonuses to nearly 30K of its frontline employees in North America in appreciation for their extraordinary efforts during the pandemic

Ryder's drivers, technicians, service employees, rental counter agents, dispatchers, and warehouse employees are all cited by the company for their work during the pandemic.

Eligible full-time Ryder employees in the United States will receive $1,000, while part-time employees will receive $500, to be paid out on December 14.

The investment by Ryder will result in a one-time expense of approximately $30M in the fourth quarter.

R +0.83% premarket to $58.15.

Source: Press Release

