Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will cut its App Store tax to 15% for most developers, effective January 1.

The tech giant will slash its standard cut of app revenue in half for apps generating up to $1M a year and apps that are new to the store.

Apple's change is part of its App Store Small Business Program, which is meant to ease the pandemic's financial burden on small developers and allow them to reinvest in their businesses.

The App Store tax is central to Apple's legal battle with Fortnite developer Epic Games, which tried to get around the commission with its own in-app payment system.

In a regulatory filing last month, Apple warned that if App Store-related payments were changed, the company's "financial condition and operating results could be materially adversely affected."