Adding to its health-focused investment platform, KKR (NYSE:KKR) agrees to acquire Argenta, a New Zealand-based animal health pharma services platform, from the Tomlinson Group.

Founded in 2006, Argenta is a fully integrated contract research organization and contract manufacturing organization specialized in animal health.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; Tomlinson will retain a significant ownership stake in Argenta.

KKR is funding the investment through its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund, which is focused on investing in high-growth health care companies for which KKR can help reach scale.

"We believe there is a significant opportunity ahead to build Argenta into the leading global end-to-end pharma services platform dedicated to animal health, " said Kugan Sathiyanandarajah, director at KKR and head of Europe for KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth investing efforts, and Johnny Kim, principal at KKR.

