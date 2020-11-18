Samsung Bioepis and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has announced that the FDA has accepted for review the marketing application for SB11, a proposed biosimilar referencing Genentech's Lucentis (ranibizumab), an anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) therapy for retinal vascular disorders.

In October, SB11 was accepted by the European Medicines Agency. If approved, SB11 will add to the biosimilars portfolio developed by Samsung Bioepis and commercialized by Biogen, including three anti-TNF biosimilars in Europe; BENEPALI, IMRALDI and FLIXABI.

In November last year, Samsung Bioepis collaborated with Biogen for two ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, SB11 (ranibizumab) and SB15 (Regeneron/Bayer' Eylea aflibercept).