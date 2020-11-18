Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) as it looks toward 2021 upside.

"UNP has improved its operating ratio from the mid-80s to low 60s over the past decade, which has led to sustained upper-teens earnings growth. Its recent adoption of precision scheduled rail principles aims to enhance its operational performance. Along with Unified Plan 2020, this should provide sizeable share price upside, along with support from its ongoing $20bn 3-year share repurchase program (originally expected to be completed by year-end '20, though delayed by COVID)."

The firm assigns a price objective of $212 to UNP, which works out to 23X the 2021 EPS estimate.

BofA is hosting a meeting with Union Pacific management on Thursday and plans to offer more details.

Shares of Union Pacific are up 0.75% premarket to $207.35.

