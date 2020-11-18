Sun Life Financial's (NYSE:SLF) Vietnamese insurance unit and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank ("ACB") form a 15-year exclusive bancassurance partnership in Vietnam, expanding Sun Life's distribution capabilities and supporting its aim to be a leader in higher growth markets in Asia.

The partnership will give ACB's base of more than 3.6M clients access to a range of insurance solutions appropriate for different stages of life.

Sun Life Vietnam achieved sales growth of 47% over the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2020, compared with the same period last year.

"Bancassurance remains a high-growth distribution channel in Vietnam," said Sun Life President and CEO Dean Connor. "Sun Life is committed to the Vietnam market and this announcement is another example of Sun Life partnering to meet the evolving and changing needs of clients in this region."