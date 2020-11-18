Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) pivotal Phase 3 study of etripamil nasal spray for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) is now underway.

Etripamil, under development as a nasal spray, is a short-acting calcium channel blocker for patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).

500 subjects in the RAPID trial will be randomized 1:1 to etripamil or placebo, patients who do not experience symptom relief within 10 minutes of the first study drug administration will be directed to administer a second dose of etripamil for patients with persistent PSVT .

The primary endpoint of the RAPID trial and NODE-301 trials will be time to conversion of supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) within 30 minutes following initial study drug administration, with a target p-value of less than 0.05 for each trial. Top-line results should be available in late 2021/early 2022.

Previously in July, Milestone Pharma provided an update on late stage etripamil study.