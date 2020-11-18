Taking dead aim at the world's largest pork market, Beyond Meat (BYND +2.2% ) launched plant-based minced pork in China as the company makes a stronger push in Asia as promised.

BYND's Beyond Pork product will initially be available at five popular restaurants in Shanghai.

The timing is key with China increasing its focus on food security after COVID-19 disrupted supply of meat from international companies.

Beyond Meat disclosed earlier this year that it would begin retail sales of its plant-based products in Mainland China in partnership with Alibaba's Freshippo markets.

Beyond Meat isn't the only next-gen meat company making a move in China. Rival Impossible Foods (IMPF) has already launched its plant-based beef burgers across grocery stores in Hong Kong and Singapore, and is awaiting for regulatory approval in China.

Shares of Beyond Meat are up 1.20% in premarket action.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Beyond Meat is flashing a Very Bearish red.