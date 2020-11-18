Shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) are still holding at around $150, roughly the same level at which the stock had been trading before Spruce Point issued a strong sell report just over a week ago.

"Avery Dennison is strong, well-positioned for continued growth, and adheres to the highest standards of financial accounting, reporting, disclosure and governance. While we are in the process of fully and carefully evaluating this research report, we categorically reject its allegations and conclusions," the company tells Seeking Alpha.

"As a market leader in its primary businesses, the company leverages its strong competitive advantages and innovation capabilities in large and growing diverse end markets. We have proven our resilience across business cycles and we continue to operate from a position of financial, operational and commercial strength."

"The company has made no material changes in its accounting for—or reporting of—the items mentioned in the report except to conform with changes in generally accepted accounting principles."

"Over the last decade, the company has delivered strong earnings and operating cash flow. In recent years, we have maintained debt levels below our long-term target while making significant investments for growth and productivity improvement and returning cash to shareholders. The company has continued to perform in a resilient manner throughout the 2020 COVID pandemic and we remain confident in our ability to continue to create significant long-term value for all of our stakeholders."