Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) ADRs drop 2.2% pre-market after Q3 results that beat bottom line estimates but narrowly missed on the top with $254.6M (+73% Y/Y), which was $6.54M below estimates.

Enterprise cloud services revenue increased 257% Y/Y to RMB409.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA margin gained 8.7 percentage points on the year to negative 1.5%.

Gross margin improved Y/Y to 6.6% from 2.1%.

"While we experienced strong demand from many existing clients, we also saw the resumption of a number of enterprise cloud projects that had been delayed due to COVID-19," says CEO Yulin Wang.

For Q4, Kingsoft forecasts revenue of RMB1.88-1.95B vs. the RMB 1.98B consensus.

