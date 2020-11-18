GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) -4.7% pre-market after J.P. Morgan's Doug Anmuth becomes the first analyst to tag the stock with a bearish call, downgrading shares to Underweight with a $29 price target, citing pressure from Amazon's new plan to allow U.S. customers to order prescription medications for home delivery, including free delivery for Amazon Prime members.

The news sent the stock reeling yesterday, -22.5% to mark a fresh low since the September IPO.

JPM's Ammuth sees Amazon's Prime Rx plan and discount card program taking a 7% bite out of GoodRx's revenues to $698M in 2021 and 11% of EBITDA to $212M; by 2024, the hit grows to 30% in revenues to $1.31B and 39% EBITDA of $466M.

Deutsche Bank cuts its price target on GoodRx to $31 from $50 while maintaining its Hold rating, noting the most challenging problem for the stock is the current valuation at 15x on 2021 revenue and 42x on 2021 EBITDA.

Wall Street opinions on GDRX had been split roughly evenly between Bullish and Neutral; its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.