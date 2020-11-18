Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) perks 6% premarket after announcing positive top-line data from its global Phase 3 MPOWERED non-inferiority clinical trial comparing Mycapssa (oral octreotide capsules) to long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (SSAs) for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly, a hormonal disorder in adults in which the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone.

The study met its primary non-inferiority endpoint. 91% of Mycapssa patients maintained insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) response (95% CI = 80%, 97%) compared to 100% on injectable SSAs (95% CI = 91%, 100%).

Response was defined as the time-weighted average of IGF-1 <1.3 x upper limit of normal (ULN) during the 9-month randomized, controlled treatment (RCT) phase.

Mean IGF-1 in the MYCAPSSA cohort at the beginning and end of the RCT phase was 0.9 × ULN and 0.9 × ULN, respectively, compared to 0.8 × ULN and 0.8 × ULN, respectively, in the injectable SSA cohort.

The company plans to submit a marketing application for Mycapssa to the EMA in mid-2021.

Full data set from the study are anticipated at upcoming medical conferences in 2021.