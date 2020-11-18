Morgan Stanley upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to an Overweight rating from Equal-weight.

That means analyst Adam Jonas has something to say this morning.

"Tesla is on the verge of a profound model shift from selling cars to generating high margin, recurring software and services revenue."

"Tesla has continued to develop its services/platform business to a level where we feel that it is appropriate for investors to consider to change how they model the company’s revenue and profit streams."

"The internet-of-cars opportunity is real and, in our opinion, is a prerequisite to unlock further upside to the stock."

Jonas math: Tesla auto is worth $254 a share, Tesla energy is worth $12 a share, the insurance business is worth $15 a share, a potential mobility/ride-sharing business is worth $38 a share, the software/network services adds up to $164 a share and Tesla's 3rd party supplier business is potentially worth $58 a share.

Jonas and team think that to value Tesla on car sales alone ignores the multiple businesses embedded within the company, as well as the long- term value creation arising from monetizing Tesla's core strengths, which are driven by best in class software and ancillary services.

The new Morgan Stanley price target on Tesla is $540 vs. $360 prior. Wall Street in general is a bit skittish on Tesla due to valuation.