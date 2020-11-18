QuestCap (OTCPK:COPRF) launched a master license agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, and Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) as per which the former will lease space in 340 shopping centers' parking lots owned by the latter for an initial 6-month term with the option to extend.

The step was taken amid strong demand from the first 20 collection sites that Collection Sites offered.

Under this agreement, a network of pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will be rolled out across U.S. in 32 states with California and Texas targeted initially.

The first location is slated to commence installation this month with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site.