Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reports comparable sales of +30.1% in Q3 vs. +22.8% consensus and comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 30.1%.

Lowes.com sales expanded 106% and adjusted EPS up 40% for the quarter.

Gross margin rate improved 28 bps to 32.72%; Operating margin rate up 79 bps to 9.75%.

Home improvement and hardware stores -35 Y/Y to 1,969.

The company reinstated its share buyback program, and repurchased 3.6M shares for $621M during the quarter.

In the quarter, the company recognized a $1.1B loss on extinguishment of debt in connection with a $3B cash tender offer.

"Strong execution enabled us to meet continued broad-based demand, as we delivered over 15% growth in all merchandising departments, over 20% growth across all geographic regions. and triple-digit growth online. We continued to invest in the future growth of the company, including a $100 million investment in the quarter as part of an ongoing effort to reset the layout of our U.S. stores, making them easier to shop with improved product adjacencies, especially for Pro customers. Our omni-channel transformation continued in the third quarter with further investments in Lowes.com and our supply chain. I remain confident that we are making the right strategic investments to deliver sustainable, long-term growth," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.

Q4 Guidance: Sales: ~+15%-20% vs. consensus of +11.5% consensus; Comparable sales: ~+15%-20% vs. consensus of +12.3%; Adjusted operating margin rate: to be essentially flat Y/Y; Tax rate: ~27%; Repurchase: ~$3B of stock; Adjusted EPS: $1.10-$1.20 vs. consensus of $1.15.

For FY2020, the company expects capital expenditures of ~$1.7B.

Shares down 6.2% premarket.

