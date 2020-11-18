Bank of America weighs in on Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) after the home improvement retailer saw sales come in strong across the board, but was dinged by investors due to slightly weak profit guidance.

On Lowe's margin's: "LOW's 3Q adjusted gross margin increased 29bp YoY to 32.7%, but was below our estimate of 33.0%. LOW likely experienced the same product mix headwind that HD called out, as lower-margin categories such as lumber experienced some of the strongest sales growth. SG&A leverage also came in below our expectations, as operating margin of 9.8% missed our estimate of 10.5% and consensus of 10.3%."

On Lowe's strategy: "The consistency and strength of LOW’s execution in a challenging operating environment throughout COVID-19 is evidence of the company’s transformation efforts in recent years, and is providing the opportunity for LOW to invest further in its long-term initiatives and in its associates."

The firm also thinks that Lowe's offers investors lockdown protection by giving them exposure to essential retailers that will remain open even in the event of more COVID-19 restrictions.

Shares of Lowe's are down 6.48% premarket to $149.50.

