BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) has announced that its lead drug candidate Motixafortide, will be evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase 1b trial in patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections.

The primary endpoint of the 25-subject study is to assess the safety of Motixafortide. Respiratory parameters and inflammatory biomarkers will be assessed as exploratory endpoints. Results from the preliminary analysis is expected in 1H of next year.

In parallel, the company remains on track to announce full data from Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in pancreatic cancer, as well as interim results from Phase 2b BLAST study in AML, by the end of this year.

BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study.