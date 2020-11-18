Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) has launched an offering of a combined $1.75B of new senior notes due 2029 and new senior notes due 2031.

The proceeds will be used to fund the conditional redemption in full of its outstanding €1.5B of 4.50% Senior Notes due 2023 and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Company also intends to issue a conditional notice of redemption to redeem the full principal amount of outstanding Existing Notes, conditional to completion of one or more debt financings of at least $1.75B.

A glance at BHC's debt profile until 2030.

See below BHC's Balance Sheet summary: