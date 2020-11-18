Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it plans to raise crude production from its flagship Johan Sverdrup field to 500K bbl/day by year-end from 470K bbl/day, with the second phase of the project eventually taking production to 720K, after recent testing of the facilities.

The company says phase 1 production could rise above 500K bbl/day by mid-2021, due to increased water injection ahead of the startup of phase 2 in Q4 2022, which is now set to lift output to 720K bbl/day.

Johan Sverdrup, which came onstream in October 2019, is estimated to hold 2.2B-3.2B boe in reserves; it currently accounts for ~25% of Norway's total oil production.

Equinor is "a cash flow machine" and "one of the best large companies in the energy space," Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.