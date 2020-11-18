Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is considering selling Dutch lingerie and swimwear retailer Hunkemoller, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. private equity firm acquired Hunkemoller, which started as a retailer of corsets and bustles in Amsterdam in 1886, in late 2015 from PAI Partners. It had previously weighed selling the business in 2017, but talks didn't lead to a transaction.

Carlyle is working with JPMorgan Chase on a potential sale of the retailer next year, the people told Bloomberg. Still, no final decisions have been made and Carlyle may decide to hold onto Hunkemoller.

The pandemic has been slamming brick-and-mortar retailers as authorities imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. In May, L Brands cancelled its deal that would have given Sycamore Partners control of lingerie chain Victoria's Secret.

Hunkemoller operates over 940 stores in western Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Spain. Revenue for the year ended Jan. 31, 2020 was EUR 521.9M ($618M) vs. EUR 499.8M in the prior year.